Tariff impacts on New Mexico businesses and nonprofits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – No matter what you buy or sell, looming tariffs are on the minds of business owners and consumers everywhere.

The effects could trickle down to unexpected places, for example, the steel fence in your neighbor’s backyard.

Budgets are already tight and will only get tighter when we start to see the impact. KOB 4 shares the story of one organization holding its breath for answers, and gets some insight from a local economist.

Angela Stell is never far from a dog. She’s dedicated the past 15 years to helping them through her organization, NMDOG, and it’s always had a focus on chained dogs.

“We would love to see every dog living inside of the home as part of the family, but we understand the reality that that’s not possible for thousands of dogs across the state,” said Stell.

The organization also has a fencing assistance program for families cutting the chain.

NMDOG has unchained dozens of dogs over the years. Their goal for 2025 is to unchain and build a fenced enclosure for one dog a week.

“It’s just like an explosion of happiness and freedom, they get to run around without getting that jerk at the end of their chain,” Stell said.

Stell says each build costs NMDOG between $3,000 and $5,000, and looming tariffs could make her steel fencing double or triple in price.

“If it triples to where it’s like $15,000 per bill per dog. You know that’s that’s not doable for us,” said Stell.

“We need planning. But if we don’t know what to plan for, then that’s really bad for business,” Matias Fontenla, UNM professor of Economics.

Matias Fontenla teaches economics at UNM. He says current uncertainty about the future could have an impact.

“Uncertainty, in and of itself, is bad. If everybody’s on a wait and see, then this may bring us into a recession because people don’t want to spend money if they don’t know if they’re going to have their jobs,” said Fontenla.

He says it’s tough to survive without trade, no matter what you’re buying or selling.

“It’s really bad, because we like trade. We want to buy things from other countries that where they can either produce them better, cheaper, or we certainly cannot produce them here, like bananas and coffee,” Fontenla said.

For NMDOG, that includes steel.

“We’ve always been kind of like whatever it takes. Let’s get it done kind of group. So we’re going to just continue in that spirit,” said Stell.

NMDOG is hosting an online fundraiser to raise $25,000 to help pay for its recent fencing order. An anonymous donor will also match each donation.