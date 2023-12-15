Tattoo shop offers free tats with toy donations

It's Toys for Tats and you can get a free tattoo with a toy donation. Here are the details.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are lots of ways to give back for the holidays and a local tattoo shop has found a unique way so kids in need have a toy this season.

At Kool Kids Tattoo in southeast Albuquerque, owner Jay Mondra knew he wanted to give more than just tattoos.

That is where Toys for Tats came in.

“Basically you just come in, bring $30 worth of toys and, in return, you get a free simple 2×2 tattoo,” Mondra said.

Over the years, the program has seen success. People either add to their existing tattoo collection or start theirs, all for the price of a toy.

“Last year, we gave out 150 toys to kids throughout the community. We gave them out to two organizations. One for God’s Warehouse, they help a lot of kids in the community there on Central and Wyoming, and we also gave to another charity called Cuidando Los Niños,” Mondra said.

This year’s Toys for Tats will benefit the same charities.

Before you think about getting inked during the event, consider a few things.

‘You are limited to two tattoos. No color, just simple black, super easy tattoos. If we get too busy, you don’t want to wait, you can still donate and you get a $50 gift receipt and you can use it for any tattoos forward,” Mondra said.

The tattoo artist will only tattoo arms and legs, as well.

Each $30 toy will count as one tattoo. The toy must be unwrapped and have a valid receipt to qualify.

The fifth annual Toys for Tats event is happening Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Kool Kids Tattoo.