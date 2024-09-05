Teachers union weighs in on A/C issues in APS classrooms

The Albuquerque Teachers Federation is looking into a more permanent solution, and not just for APS.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It may be September, but we’re still battling 90 degree weather several days of the week. For some people, it’s easy to stay inside and get a break from the heat.

But as KOB 4 reported, it isn’t so easy for some Albuquerque Public Schools’ students and teachers still struggling in hot classrooms.

The Albuquerque Teachers Federation is looking into a more permanent solution, and not just for APS.

A few weeks ago, the union started talking about upgrading HVAC systems and getting funding from lawmakers.

The second meeting with the union addressing the constant hot classroom was Tuesday night. They heard from teachers about their personal experience before voting on a motion to upgrade HVAC systems in public schools.

154 ATF federal reps were in attendance Tuesday night between Zoom and coming in person.

According to the president of the union, Ellen Bernstein, nearly 70% of APS facilities are using swamp coolers, and they are not as efficient as refrigerated air.

On Tuesday night, they unanimously passed a motion to modernize HVAC systems.

Bernstein says the next step is to reach out to the other 89 school districts across the state to see how widespread the issue is, and to contact lawmakers about using federal dollars to help districts upgrade their swamp coolers.

“There was unanimous agreement that we have to start addressing this problem now. Every year it’s a little hotter and a little hotter, and we have more classrooms that are just inadequate to keep teaching and learning comfortably,” said Bernstein.

APS Superintendent Gabrielle Duran Blakey, has expressed her support for these upgrades and says the district can use any amount of money lawmakers are willing to contribute to HVAC upgrades.

It’s also important to note that the union wants to use a combination of district funds with federal dollars. They know this isn’t a quick fix, and it’s going to take time to convert all schools to refrigerated air.

“Let’s find out the schools that need help the most and start with kids who are living in the deepest poverty, pair that together and prioritize that. We are looking at using money that maybe came in with higher revenue but doesn’t necessary get allocated as recurring money, but is left over so we don’t have to ask anybody in the Legislature, ‘Yes I am ready to bite off this massive, giant recurring bill,” said Bernstein said.

The teachers union has also been collecting surveys from APS teachers about their experiences in hot classrooms.

Bernstein says if they use federal money to convert to solar, it will offset some of the cost of converting to refrigerated air.

“I agree, we need solar, we need something, something needs to be done for our kids, for education, for the future because this cannot continue,” said AFT Rep. Becky Davis.

“It is just a great idea, I can’t wait to talk to lawmakers to figure out what it might look like in policy, but I know all the teachers are ready for a change so they can make sure they do the best job they can,” said Bernstein.

Now that this motion has passed, they will start contacting lawmakers who may want to support this effort with a bill.

State Rep. Joy Garratt sent the following statement to KOB 4:

“As someone who taught in portables and regular classrooms with APS for 12 years and a state legislator who is committed to strengthening our education system from cradle-to-career, I can tell you that appropriate seasonal temperatures and clean air are vital to student success.

Opening windows is not an adequate HVAC solution and our swamp coolers struggle to keep up with cooling needs in classrooms, especially with hotter temperatures due to climate change and schools starting in late July and early August.

State lawmakers look forward to working with teachers, parents, and school districts to truly address these issues and cool our classrooms, so that students can focus on learning when they are in school.”