Technical difficulties shut down scheduling system for ABQ Ride’s Sun Van

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city’s software system to schedule Sun Van trips is down after experiencing technical difficulties.

City officials say they halted digital booking for ABQ Ride’s Sun Van Tuesday.

“We understand the frustration and inconvenience this places on our Sun Van riders and are working as quickly as we can to fully restore the software to its original capabilities,” said Leslie Keener, transit director for the City of Albuquerque. “We ask anyone who calls to schedule a ride to please be kind and patient with our Customer Service Representatives who are working diligently to assist as many customers as possible with the resources we currently have available.”

Sun Van users are asked to call ABQ Ride’s Customer Service number at (505)-243-7433 an hour and a half before their desired ride time.

For more information click here.