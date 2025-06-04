Teen charged in killing of Albuquerque cyclist to remain in jail

The 16-year-old charged in the killing of a beloved Albuquerque cyclist will stay in jail.

Investigators say 16-year-old Elijah Engelking was in the car when he and three other juveniles intentionally hit and killed Scott Habermehl in 2024.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office says they plan to try Engelking as an adult on murder charges.

