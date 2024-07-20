Teen pleads guilty in murder of 5-year-old girl

One of the teen suspects accused of shooting into an Albuquerque home and killing a 5-year-old girl is taking a plea deal.

Yahir Caballo pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree murder. We’re still waiting to learn his sentencing date.

Another suspect, Alexander Barreaza, also pleaded guilty earlier this week. 19-year-old, Sencheray Hernandez, has also pleaded guilty, but the details of that deal are sealed.

In all, five teens are accused of killing 5-year-old Galilea Samaniego while she was asleep in the home.