Teen sentenced to 15 years for deadly strip club shooting 

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, they intend to deport him when he is out.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge sentenced a teen to 15 years in prison for killing a man at a gentlemen’s club in downtown Albuquerque.

Louis Mugishawimana is 17 years old. He faced up to 28 years for killing Earl Romo after a fight at Knockouts back in 2023. A judge ruled Tuesday he will spend 15 years in prison.

Once on parole, prosecutors said Immigrations and Customs Enforcement wants to deport him.

