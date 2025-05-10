Teen shooting suspects to remain in jail

Two teenage suspects accused of hunting down, shooting and killing a man after an altercation this weekend will remain in custody.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Two teenage suspects accused of hunting down, shooting and killing a man after an altercation this weekend will remain in custody.

According to prosecutors, 17 shots were fired at the victim after he gave the 18-year-old suspects a dirty look.

Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office told KOB 4 they are in the process of upgrading the charges on both 18-year-olds to murder.

“He stalked down the victim and shoots the victim in cold blood, 17 shots. Then he flees the scene.”

That is what prosecutors had to say on Friday about 18-year-olds Matthew Akugue, and Isaiah Martinez, who police say was driving the car the two were in on Sunday.

“I have to point to the senseless, cold-blooded nature of this killing. Defendant also directed others to accomplish this killing.”

According to Albuquerque police, the teens were at a food truck near Sixth and Central at about 2:30 Sunday morning, when they say the victim, now identified as David Segura, gave them a “dirty look.”

Police say an altercation took place and they went their separate ways. But, according to prosecutors, Akugue and Martinez weren’t done.

“The defendant here said, ‘Let’s follow him. I’m going to kill him,’”

Investigators say after getting into Martinez’s car, they found the victim just a couple blocks away.

Prosecutors say Akugue shot 17 rounds from the passenger side.

“Driving and appearing to stalk the victim, making a U-turn for a final approach right before passing the victim and shooting him.”

In court Friday, prosecutors say the victim, now identified as David Segura, died on Thursday. APD says they were able to use ShotSpotter and the Real-Time Crime Center to track the suspect’s back to Martinez’s house, where they soon arrested him.

He told police he had no idea his friend Matthew from Del Norte High School was going to shoot the victim. The judge was not buying it.

“If he is totally surprised by what happened, there is no indication that he called the police and said, ‘My friend just went crazy on us and shot up somebody,'” said Judge Emeterio Rudolfo.

Rudolfo ordered both teens to remain in custody.

“Here is a danger that he hurts people and as in this case can kill people,” said Emeterio.

With prosecutors working on the upgraded murder charges, a next court date has not been set yet for either suspects.