Teen suspect in deadly drive-by shooting pleads guilty

Nearly a year later, neighbors are still shaken by the murder of an innocent 5-year-old girl in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Nearly a year later, neighbors are still shaken by the murder of an innocent 5-year-old girl in Albuquerque.

Police say five teens killed Galilea Samaniego during a drive-by shooting while she was asleep in her babysitter’s mobile home.

On Monday, Alexander Barraza Venzor pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He had previously pleaded not guilty.

Barraza Venzor was just 15 years old when he was involved in the deadly shooting. Police say he’s one of five teens who stole two vehicles before driving to a mobile home park in southwest Albuquerque and shot at a unit.

They were reportedly targeting another teen living there after an altercation over a girl.

“It was really scary because like I said, I have little ones too, so it’s really scary to know there’s people out there that don’t care for the lives of little kids,” said Elizabeth Guzman. “It was really sad, especially to know it was a young girl, really an innocent little girl. I didn’t really know what happened, I just heard the shots.”

Police say Barraza Venzor and four other teens were targeting another teen who lived there, but they hit the little girl instead.

A 19 year old in the case, Sencheray Hernandez, has also pleaded guilty, but the details of that deal are sealed.

Now we’re waiting on court dates for the other three suspects. That includes Hernandez’s boyfriend, 17-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez, his brother 15-year-old Alan Ramirez, and 16-year-old Yahir Carballo.

Samaniego was one of two children killed last fall in senseless acts of violence. Those cases led Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to enact a public health order on gun violence and a temporary ban on firearms in public places in the metro. That order is still in effect today.

“I can’t even imagine their pain. Your kids get hurt, and you’re crying, I can’t even imagine losing a baby. She was just a baby,” said Guzman.

We won’t know what the future holds for Barraza Venzor until his sentencing. That should happen in about 90 days.

KOB 4 did learn Monday the state won’t be asking for a sentence of more than 20 years.