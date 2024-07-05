Teen turns himself in following fatal hit-and-run crash

A 16-year-old boy has turned himself in for a deadly hit-and-run crash.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 16-year-old boy has turned himself in for a deadly hit-and-run crash.

On June 10, Daniel Zambrano was walking across Old Coors Drive when a car hit him, killing him. The driver took off.

“The family feels more at ease, we feel more at peace because now we don’t have to worry about who it was,” said Patrick Zambrano, Daniel’s brother. “He was going 100 miles per hour. I just wish he would have stopped to render some help for my brother. If he would have stopped, maybe my brother would be alive today.”

Patrick is reminded of that heartbreak constantly as people speed on Old Coors and across Albuquerque.

“Now the healing process begins for him, it begins for him because he took that big first step,” Patrick said. “Like that’s what I’m talking about, that’s exactly what I’m talking about. These people don’t have no respect for anything around here.”

Now that the teen is behind bars, Patrick says they can let the authorities handle his fate.

“We’re just gonna let the justice system do its job,” Patrick said. “Whatever happens, happens, you know, we have no control of what’s going on.”

Not every family member trusts the teenager will get a fair sentence.

“I’m kind of worried because with our judicial system here in New Mexico and in Albuquerque, you don’t know if they’re actually going to be held accountable for the crimes that they commit,” said Anthony Lopez, Daniel’s nephew. “It’s a revolving door, you know, they get a slap on the wrist.”

Lopez believes prosecutors have been handing down lighter sentences, and then when those suspects get out, they commit the same crimes – or worse.

“They get off with probation, always a plea deal, you know, the family never has closure because, you know, this guy is going to be out on the streets,” Lopez said. “Maybe in a year, God willing, but we lost our uncle forever, we’re not gonna be able to see him. You know, the mom and dad have this, this boy, they could see him whenever they want. We can’t see our uncle no more.”

Due to the suspect’s age, the Albuquerque Police Department didn’t share the victim’s name. They confirmed officers were able to identify the suspect, he was notified of the warrant, and turned himself in.