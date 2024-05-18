Teens accused of using stolen Kia to burglarize convenience store

Surveillance video from a local convenience store appears to show a group of teenagers ram a car through a security door in order to steal cigarettes and liquor.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Surveillance video from a local convenience store appears to show a group of teenagers ram a car through a security door in order to steal cigarettes and liquor.

The owner of the vehicle said she got a call from APD in the middle of the night asking if she had lent her vehicle to anyone. That’s how she found out her car had been stolen and used in what appears to be a brazen break in.

“When you get a call that late at night you know it’s nothing good,” the owner of the vehicle told KOB 4. She did not want to be identified.

An officer told her they had her car, a Kia Forte, and it had been used to break into a store just minutes away from her apartment complex.

“The car was on when I got there, you couldn’t turn it off, and then the windshield wipers, they actually broke off the windshield wipers that were still moving, and the music was still playing,” she said.

When she saw the video of what happened, she was surprised.

“It makes me mad, but it also breaks my heart because it’s easy to steal for them, but they don’t think about how it impacts others,” she said.

She thinks this could be another hit from the Kia Boyz – a social media trend giving instructions on how to steal certain models of Kias. Police warned about it just a couple of months ago.

“Showed me pictures of other Kias that had gotten broken into, showed me pictures of their ignition, same thing as mine – exact same thing,” she said.

Now the single mom with two jobs is stuck relying on friends for rides.