Temperature change damages crops at Nichols Ranch and Orchards

The changes in temperatures have taken a toll on some orchards down south.

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. – Nichols Ranch and Orchards say they are more or less two months aways from their opening day. They are best known for their apples and cherries, but the unexpected cold this past weekend, damaged some of their signature goods. The temperature dropped to 24 degrees.

RB Nichols, a family member who helps run the orchard, says at around 30 degrees, that’s when they start to see some damage. That cost them a good chunk of their crops.

“An estimate, we believe we have 50% of a cherry crop right now. It’s a little early to be able to check and see how much more than 50%, but just doing, checking a few blooms here and there, and extrapolating that out, we know we got at least half a crop,” said Nichols.

He says not too many of their apricots survived.

Nichols says as soon as you start to feel the warm temperatures, trees begin their blooming process, but it’s also when they become the most vulnerable and prone to frost damage.

They use icicles use to mitigate frost ahead of the drop in temperatures.

“The water freezing puts out heat, and that heat gives a little bit of warmth to the blooms and offers protection. We also run a wind machine, and that takes the cold air out of the orchard and throws it up above the trees so that warmer air can come in,” Nichols said.

Despite some of the crops not making it through, they are still going to open. It all depends on the weather between now and June. But they are scheduled to have their annual Cherry Festival mid-June.