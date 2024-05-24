The significance of the red poppy on Memorial Day

On the Friday before Memorial Day, you're encouraged to wear a poppy. Here is why.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On the Friday before Memorial Day, many people wear a poppy to honor and support all troops who have served our country.

It reminds us of the sacrifices our veterans make to protect our freedoms.

Veterans make these poppies. Then, members of the American Legion family distribute them around town. All they ask for is a donation to support the future of veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs. Your donations go toward personal items, like shampoo, toothpaste and deodorant, for veterans who are in the hospital long-term.

So, why the poppy?

The poppy flourished in Europe after scientists say the rubble from World War I left the soil enriched with lime. The red poppy symbolizes the bloodshed during the war, stemming from the poem, “In Flanders Fields,” which Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D. wrote while serving in the war.

On, September 27, 1920, the poppy is the official flower of The American Legion. They chose the poppy to memorialize the people who fought in World War I and died. Four years later, the distribution of poppies became a national program The American Legion ran.

