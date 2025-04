Two thieves broke into an Albuquerque school and made off with $80,000 worth of copper wiring.

This happened about 10 days ago at the Janet Kahn School of Integrated Arts in Albuquerque.

If you have any information on the two suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-7867.