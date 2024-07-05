Thousands gather at Balloon Fiesta Park for Freedom Fourth

Thousands of New Mexicans gathered at Balloon Fiesta Park to celebrate the Fourth of July and enjoy the city's fireworks show.

At the park, there was live music, bounce houses, free face painting, and even a rock climbing wall.

City officials say they spent $80,000 on the 25-minute firework show.

