Thousands remember, celebrate Pueblo Independence Day

JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. – New Mexico’s 19 Pueblos are celebrating unity this Pueblo Independence Day. The historic day recognizes one of the few successful Native American revolts against Spanish colonizers.

“We were able to retain our culture and languages to keep it from being completely eradicated by the Spanish and the Franciscan Missionaries. So without the Pueblo Revolts, we never rebelled or revolted, we may have lost who we were as Pueblo people, as Jemez people. And so this commemoration today celebrates who we are and what we have maintained,” said Marlon Magdalena, an instructional coordinator supervisor of the Jemez Historic Site.

Magdalena says because of the sacrifices his ancestors made, the Jemez people have survived for centuries.

“Even though all the bad things, they were able to push past it and stick with the good things and keep who they are as Jemez people,” said Magdalena.

They began the day with a 13-mile run, ending at the Jemez Historic Site.

Jemez Pueblo Gov. Peter Madalena explained it’s a way to honor their ancestors.

“We do kind of a pilgrimage run from the Jemez Pueblo, from the plaza. So we do that here, and then we go to the Kiva for the blessings. This is for ancestors, we’ve been here for a very long time, and like I always say we never left here,” said Madalena.

For business owners like Dave Reano, the day also gives non-Natives a chance to learn about Pueblo culture, and in some cases bring it home with them.

“Showing our jewelry is one of the best parts of the day, because we get to see everybody and meet the ancestors that were here before. Just have come see our work and creations, what we’ve done from since then, the different generations that passed,” said Dave Reano, co-owner of Dr. Reano Jewelry.

If you missed Pueblo Independence Day, the Jemez Historic Site is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, where you can learn the history.