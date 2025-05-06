Tia Sophia’s celebrates 50 years of business

If you're from Santa Fe, or you just happen to visit, you probably know about Tia Sophia's. The local New Mexican restaurant is celebrating 50 years in business Monday.

SANTA FE, N.M. – If you’re from Santa Fe, or you just happen to visit, you probably know about Tia Sophia’s. The local New Mexican restaurant is celebrating 50 years in business Monday.

For owners Nick and Vanessa, Tia Sophia’s community is the secret ingredient to a successful business. They say it was their customers turned family who kept them going even during hard times.

“It’s an institution, it’s got a wonderful history and a rich history with Santa Fe, and it’s been a lot of fun,” said Vanessa Maryol, owner of Tia Sophia’s Restaurant.

Not even the rain could keep customers away from celebrating 50 years of New Mexican restaurant, Tia Sophia’s.

Nick and Vanessa Maryol say they wanted to take care of those who always take care of them for this important milestone.

“I’m swinging for the fences on this one, I don’t know what I’m doing I didn’t crunch any numbers I just thought, ‘Ehh 50 years, $5, why not?’” said Nicholas.

Customers we spoke with say the food is hard to beat, but it’s the feeling of community that keeps them coming back.

The Anaya’s have made Tia Sophia’s a part of their weekly routine for more than 20 years.

“My favorite dish is huevos rancheros blue corn tortilla and once in a while I have a breakfast burrito which I did this morning and that’s with beans, potatoes and green chile,” said Michael Anaya.

“I try everything, my favorite of course is the huevos rancheros, you can’t pass that at all,” said Angie Anaya.

Kelly Griego makes it a point to dine in so she can get their famous breakfast burrito smothered in chile.

“It’s a Santa Fe icon, it’s the go to for locals. We own a business here in Santa Fe, and it’s somewhere that we refer all of our tourism customers to. It’s just a classic,” said Griego.

It’s this loyalty that has gotten them through a pandemic, supply chain issues and the ever-changing landscape of owning a business.

“We did have to close for COVID, and it was our community that rallied and our community here in Santa Fe that supported us. They ordered take out orders, gift certificates, they did all the things that a community does when it needs to come together for those that would appreciate it, and we do,” said Vanessa.