Tim McGraw concert in Albuquerque canceled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tim McGraw’s August 24 show at Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque has been canceled, officials said Friday.

The Grammy Award-winning country singer is undergoing necessary orthopedic surgery on both knees this month due to an injury he sustained on tour. He made the decision after consulting with his doctors.

“Unfortunately, this will prevent him from performing any shows for the remainder of this year, including the show on August 24th in Albuquerque, NM. Tim hates to disappoint fans, but he intends to rest and do physical therapy so he can deliver tremendous concerts for many years to come,” a social media post from Sandia Resort and Casino read. “Everyone at Sandia Resort & Casino wishes Tim a speedy recovery.”

If you purchased tickets online at Etix, you will automatically get a refund within 7-10 business days.

If you purchased tickets at the box office, you can visit the box office to get a refund. You have until September 30 to do that.