Tips for staying well in triple-digit heat

Temperatures are going to the century mark and beyond this week so it's important to stay cognizant of your health and staying well during this time.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s getting hotter, much sooner, in New Mexico with temperatures expected to reach the triple-digits once again.

Many of us may want to just stay inside and avoid being miserable all together.

What if you don’t have that option? Or what if you don’t want to give up on those sunny days outdoors?

Of course, you should stay hydrated and wear sunscreen but that’s just part of what you should do.

“Of course you can have some of the really extreme stuff, heat exhaustion or even heat stroke where you really suffer from the side effects of being exposed to too much sun,” said Dr. Gilberto Heredia, of Optum New Mexico. “For example, you can become lightheaded, dizzy, your body can really go up and you can pass out. If your body temperature goes up, say above 106 degrees Fahrenheit when you’re outside, that can be life-threatening.”

Aside from the basics, you should also avoid the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Those are peak hours. You should also avoid intense physical activity during that time.

Don’t forget about the summer dangers at the surface level.

“Your skin is your largest organ, and skin cancer is the most common form of cancer,” said Dr. Deeptej Singh, a local dermatologist.

Dr. Singh recommends sunscreen with an SPF of 30 and above. You should reapply it at least every two hours too. Also, look for any skin damage. Skin cancer is curable, if it’s caught in time.

“People should routinely weather its on a monthly or quarterly basis examine their own skin,” Dr. Singh said. “The most important thing to look out for is evolving. Something that is changing and doesn’t sit right with you is something to look out for.”

That means paying attention to any moles changing in color or size. Skin cancer can occur from the top of the scalp to the bottom of the feet.