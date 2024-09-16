Tito Jackson died after a medical episode in Gallup, police say

FILE – Pop star Michael Jackson, center, his mother Katherine Jackson, right, and brother Tito Jackson, left, leave Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria, Calif., April 7, 2005, after another day of testimony in Michael Jackson’s child molestation trial. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

GALLUP, N.M. — Tito Jackson, one of the brothers who made up the famous pop group, the Jackson 5, died after a medical episode in Gallup, police say.

Around 6:17 p.m. Sunday, someone flagged down a Gallup police officer near the American Heritage Plaza. The officer learned about someone needing medical attention, prompting an ambulance to the scene.

Paramedics took that person to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police identified that person as 70-year-old Tito Jackson.

According to police, this information comes from an ongoing investigation that is still in the preliminary stages.

“Investigators are actively interviewing witnesses and examining both physical and electronic records. The Department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve as additional evidence is gathered analyzed,” the Gallup Police Department stated on social media.

There is still no word on the exact cause of Jackson’s death.