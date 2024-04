ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police were called to a mobile home park Sunday evening after a toddler was hit by a car.

Officers were dispatched to the mobile home park on Zuni near Wyoming shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. The child was taken to the hospital. KOB 4 is working to get an update on the child’s condition.

APD says the investigation is ongoing.

