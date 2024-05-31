Tornado briefly touches down in Clovis

A tornado briefly touched down in two different spots in Clovis Wednesday night. Fortunately, it didn't cause any severe damages.

CLOVIS, N.M. – A tornado briefly touched down in two different spots in Clovis Wednesday night. Fortunately, it didn’t cause any severe damages.

Officials told KOB 4 2007 was the last time a tornado touched down in Clovis, but that changed Wednesday night.

“The tornado last night, reports coming in from storm spotters is that it briefly touched down, a couple of different spots. One north of Cannon Air Force Base by State Road 288, and then west of Cannon Air Force Base,” said Ruthann Kelly, an emergency management director for the City of Clovis and Curry County.

Two touchdowns may sound like a lot of damage, but Kelly says the damage hasn’t been severe.

“At this time, I have no reports of severe damage from the storm last night,” Kelly said. “The thought process at this point is that it hit open fields, which is great, but it’s also not great because those are probably farm fields.”

Driving through the city, KOB 4 crews did see tree branches that had fallen and lots of puddles. But in Melrose, a viewer sent us pictures of her home, showing several of her windows broken by the hail.

Kelly says they got reports of golf ball and tennis ball-sized hail.

“They were estimating potential of 60 mph winds with it as well. So if you’re putting that much force behind a tennis ball-sized hail, it’s going to cause some damage,” said Kelly.

Kelly says it’s important for people to be prepared, and know what to do if another tornado touches down.

“Seek shelter. Innermost room in your house. No windows, bottom floor if you’re on the top floor and protect your body, as much as possible,” Kelly said.

And be sure to stay weather aware.

“We’ve got alerts that go out through Nixle, which is a really good way to get information on what’s going on here,” said Kelly.

