Town hall meeting Thursday on downtown Albuquerque

The town hall will also feature updates about recent developments in downtown Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City Councilor Joaquin Baca is hosting a town hall for his district in downtown Albuquerque.

Councilor Baca is expected to share updates about recent developments downtown. Updates will include recent legislation affecting downtown.

The meeting will give residents and business owners in the downtown area a chance to learn more about the progress and initiatives aimed at enhancing downtown.

The downtown town hall will happen Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Humble Coffee in the 505 Central Food Hall.