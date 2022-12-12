Tracking a winter storm for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A winter storm is working in for Monday and Tuesday, beginning with snow Monday morning in western New Mexico before it spreads into the rest of the state.

Expect to see slick travel along I-40, west of Albuquerque, first, in places like Gallup and Grants. During rush hour, there may be some rain in the metro and high wind, as well as snow in the east mountains and I-40 through Tijeras Canyon.

Then on Monday night, colder temperatures will be seen around the state with travel impacts expected on northbound I-25 from Santa Fe to Raton.

Winds will pick up and blow the snow around, which has prompted some winter weather alerts to be issued. We’re expecting below-normal temperatures, chilly winds and heavy snow that, combined with the strong winds, will make travel slick.

We’re expecting snow to accumulate mainly over western and north-central parts of the state Monday and Monday night, with strong winds and cold wind chill values continuing through Tuesday.

The highest snowfall accumulations are expected in the southwestern, northern and central mountains. In his full forecast, Steve Stucker is expanding upon what the National Weather Service in Albuquerque is projecting for snow.

Check out Steve’s full forecast and winter storm track in the video above.

STORM WATCH

