Traffic delays expected for President Biden’s visit to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – President Biden will be in Albuquerque Thursday to attend a campaign event for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

If you plan to drive around the metro tomorrow, be aware that the president’s motorcade is expected to cause a lot of delays.

The Secret Service is keeping the president’s itinerary close to the vest. But, police say you can expect some of I-25, I-40 and the Big-I to be shut down at some point.

It’s best to avoid the area south of I-40 between 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.

APS told KOB 4 that they have not been alerted to any issues this could have for schools, but that they’ll adapt as needed.