Traffic delays expected for President Biden’s visit to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – President Biden will be in Albuquerque Thursday to attend a campaign event for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
If you plan to drive around the metro tomorrow, be aware that the president’s motorcade is expected to cause a lot of delays.
The Secret Service is keeping the president’s itinerary close to the vest. But, police say you can expect some of I-25, I-40 and the Big-I to be shut down at some point.
It’s best to avoid the area south of I-40 between 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.
APS told KOB 4 that they have not been alerted to any issues this could have for schools, but that they’ll adapt as needed.
APD will provide traffic control assistance during President Biden’s visit to New Mexico on Thursday. The President will attend multiple events while in Albuquerque, which will require police to shut down traffic on some stretches of roads, including I-25, I-40 and the Big-I. pic.twitter.com/OBJxI7ykCI
