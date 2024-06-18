Train slams into semi-truck in Dexter

Railroad crossings were shut down after a train slammed into a semi-truck in Dexter.

DEXTER, N.M. — A train slammed into a semi-truck Monday in Dexter, closing all the railroad crossings in the small town 18 minutes south of Roswell.

Dexter Fire Chief Justin Powell said the truck driver is in the hospital in serious condition.

“When the helicopter arrived, they determined that this patient was too serious to fly at this time. So he was ground transported back to eastern in Roswell,” Chief Powell said.

Three people on the train were also hurt but they will likely be okay.

All three crossings closed after the crash. Crews will need to fix the train tracks on two of the crossings, which may mean they are closed for up to two days.

Chief Powell says this will impact a lot of other businesses.

“We have a ton of traffic as far as trains come through, going all the way down into the oilfields, even into Texas and whatnot, with taking sand down, fracking sand and bringing back the crude oil, stuff like that, plus to the refinery there in Artesia. This track is constantly running with something,” Powell said.