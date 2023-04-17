Trial begins for suspect in murder of Jacqueline Vigil

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man will go on trial Monday, facing charges for allegedly murdering the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers at her home in 2019.

Luis Talamantes-Romero is accused of shooting and killing Jacqueline Vigil in 2019. Vigil was leaving for a routine trip to the gym when the suspect allegedly shot her in her Albuquerque driveway.

Investigators said Talamantes-Romero was attempting a crime spree, looking to rob people and steal cars when he approached Vigil. He’s facing up to life in prison for her murder.

Earlier this month, prosecutors scored a big victory in the case. A judge squashed the defense’s attempt to limit the evidence the prosecution said it plans on showing.

More on the case is in the video above.

