Trial for former APD officer ends in hung jury for a second time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For the second time, jurors couldn’t come to an agreement in the trial for former Albuquerque police officer Kenneth Skeens.

Skeens was charged with false imprisonment, perjury, and making a false report.

Investigators say he used excessive force while arresting a man at the Target on Coors and Irving in 2022.

The first trial for Skeens ended in a hung jury in April 2024.

The attorney general’s office says they’re still deciding if they want to send the case back to trial. If so, the charges will have to be re-filed.

