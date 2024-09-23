Trial on hold for man accused of shootings at lawmakers’ homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The trial of Solomon Peña, the man accused of orchestrating shootings at local lawmakers’ homes, was put on hold before it could begin Monday.

Peña faces 11 federal charges for allegedly coordinating and helping to carry out drive-by shootings at the homes of four local and state Democrats.

A federal court in Albuquerque scheduled jury selection for Monday in his trial. However, during a hearing before jury selection, the court moved to postpone the trial. The reason is unknown.

Police say no one was hurt in those shootings. However, they left dozens of bullet holes in their houses and caused fear among elected officials across New Mexico. They happened from early December 2022 to early January 2023.

Prosecutors accuse Peña of trying to have witnesses killed three times. A federal grand jury in March returned a superseding indictment against him.

Peña now faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.

