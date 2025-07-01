Trial resumes for former Albuquerque firefighters accused of rape

A woman testified in court Monday, nearly two years after she says three former Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters raped her.

“I just remember feeling scared and uncomfortable in general, and just panicked.”

Anthony Martin and Aden Heyman sat in court for hours, watching and hearing their alleged victim recount what happened July 2023. A third firefighter, Angel Portillo, is also charged but not on trial yet.

The victim says it started with a golf event. Then, two of the men invited her to their pool complex. That’s when the third firefighter came over. The woman testified they were all drinking.

“I was connected to my body enough to have memory, pieces of memory. So I was connected to my body, but I also was still not fully sober.”

In court, prosecutors played body camera footage. KOB 4 cameras weren’t allowed to film it to keep her identity anonymous. But, in it, she says two of them taught the third “how to rape.”

“He was, like, coaching him on how to rape me. It was almost like he was trying to make love to me, and he was holding me down while the other guys were watching.”

The body camera also revealed before the alleged rape, the victim said she “hooked up” with one of the men.

As the defense questioned the victim, they showed a photo of her kissing Heyman, and went back to her definition of hooking up, which she previously said could include penetration.

The trial will pick up Tuesday, and is scheduled to last through Wednesday.