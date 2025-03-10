Trial begins for man accused of shooting at homes of local lawmakers

More than two years later, Solomon Peña is on trial. Opening statements are set for Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – More than two years after his arrest, Solomon Peña is on trial.

Investigators say Peña was upset he lost in what he believed was a rigged election. He is accused of orchestrated shootings at four Democratic lawmakers’ homes.

On the day he was arrested, Albuquerque police called KOB 4 and asked us to shelter in place.

Peña’s trial was supposed to start in September 2024, but it was postponed until now.

A jury was finally sworn in Monday at around 4 p.m. The judge went over basic procedures before opening statements, expected early Tuesday morning. The judge went over all of the charges Peña is facing.

No one was hurt back in 2022 and early 2023 when the shootings happened, but investigators found dozens of bullet holes in the four lawmakers homes.

Back in 2023, federal officials said they were quick to get involved because so many of these charges involve election interference.

“If you do anything to impede our electoral process or just violent crime in general, we will do everything possible to make sure you pay for those offenses,” said Raúl Bujanda, FBI Special Agent in Charge.

Opening statements are set to start early Tuesday morning.