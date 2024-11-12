Trial to begin for suspect in deadly movie theatre shooting

The suspect is accused of shooting and killing someone inside of a local movie theater last June.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A trial is scheduled to begin for a suspect accused of shooting a man inside of a local movie theater last June.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of Enrique Padilla. Padilla is accused of shooting and killing Michael Tenorio inside of the Century Rio 24 theater in northeast Albuquerque.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the argument happened over seats.

Officers found Padilla outside, hiding in a bush with a gunshot wound. He reportedly shot himself with one of his own bullets.

