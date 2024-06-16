Trial to begin Monday in first ‘Bennie’s Law’ case

The first man charged under Bennie's Law is scheduled to go on trial Monday.

Prosecutors charged William Brown with negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor after a shooting at Brown’s Questa home last summer.

Police say William’s son, Porfirio Brown, shot and killed a 13-year-old girl.

Porfirio was 14 years old at the time. He went on trial for second-degree murder earlier this year, but it ended in a hung jury.

Porfirio is scheduled to go back on trial in August.

