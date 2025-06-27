Trial to resume for former firefighters accused of rape

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court lifted a pause on a trial for three Albuquerque firefighters accused of rape.

The state Supreme Court halted the trial Wednesday after the firefighters’ attorneys petitioned them to step in. The attorneys argued prosecutors acted improperly when presenting evidence and advising the grand jury on the law. The grand jury moved forward with charges in summer 2023.

“The grand jury’s one-sided process has several statutory, procedural and constitutional safeguards in place to protect the rights of the Targets. The State must honor and obey the safeguards in its role as an aid to the Grand Jury. When the State fails in this duty, as it did repeatedly in this case, the Indictments must be dismissed,” the attorneys wrote.

The attorneys asked the state high court to pause the trial, quash the indictments and dismiss the cases without prejudice. They said the state could go through the process of refiling charges and presenting the case to the grand jury again.

The state high court denied those requests. The trial will resume.

Aden Heyman, Anthony Martin and Angel Portillo each face a second-degree rape charge. In July 2023, a woman accused them of raping her at an apartment in northeast Albuquerque.

