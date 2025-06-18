Trout Fire continues to grow amid dry weather conditions

The New Mexico National Guard and crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue are working to tackle the Trout Fire.

SILVER CITY, N.M. – The New Mexico National Guard and crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue are working to tackle the Trout Fire.

It’s burning in the Gila National Forest, 12 miles north of Silver City. So far, it’s burned almost 39,000 acres and is 0% contained.

The Trout Fire grew significantly overnight, jumping from 24,000 acres to nearly 39,000 acres. Officials with the Gila National Forest, say the fire continues to grow because of the dry weather, winds and high temperatures. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

In a briefing Wednesday morning, fire crews have stopped northern parts of the fire near Highway 15 and 35.

The operations team with the Gila National Forest say fire crews are working hard to make sure the fire doesn’t head towards Silver City.

“They’ll continue that operation today, scouting and prepping containment lines to the south in anticipation for the head of the fire coming down in the next 48 hours,” said William Dudley with Operations Southwest Team 4.

Fire crews warn conditions can change in a split second and encourage people living nearby to pay close attention to the evacuation map for the current status of their location. Have a bag prepared and be ready to evacuate.

The Red Cross has two shelters if you are forced to leave your home: the Grant County Convention Center, and Cobre High School.

High Desert Humane Society will take in pets, and the Southwest Horseman’s Association can take in any live stock.

