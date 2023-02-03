Truck crashes into an apartment off Lead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A truck crashed into an apartment Friday morning in southeast Albuquerque, closing Lead Avenue for two hours.

Pictures shared with KOB 4 show a truck crashed into the La Mariana Apartment on the corner of Lead and Sierra Drive. Albuquerque police responded to the crash around 10 a.m.

All lanes of Lead were closed around 10:12 a.m. and reopened around 12:26 p.m.

Details are limited on what led to the crash.

This isn’t the first time a bad crash has occurred along the Lead/Coal corridor. The Lead/Coal Safety Brigade uses social media to detail crashes in this corridor.

Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.