Trump looks to create military zone along New Mexico border

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – President Trump is reportedly working on a plan to create a military buffer zone along the border, specifically in New Mexico.

The plan would turn a section of the border in New Mexico into a quasi-military installation, giving soldiers the right to detain migrants who cross, similar to civilians who trespass on military bases.

According to the Washington Post, discussions have been underway for weeks, and the plan would create new legal problems for anyone trying to enter the country illegally.

If the plan goes through, the military-controlled zone would be 60 feet deep running across the border.

On Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham commented on the plan. She says, “The president’s decision to create a deportation buffer zone along New Mexico’s border is a waste of resources and military personnel.”

So far, the Pentagon, Department of Homeland Security, and the White House have not commented on the plan. But in the last few days we have seen more troops arrive at the border.

Video shows members of the 4th Infantry Division from Fort Carson in Colorado arriving at Fort Bliss in El Paso for a “border mission” working with the Department of Homeland Security.

Meanwhile, Border czar Tom Homan joined Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others for a discussion on immigration in Florida Thursday.

Homan says he believes birthright citizenship is a driver of illegal immigration and wants the Supreme Court to decide if it’s guaranteed.

“I’m not a lawyer, but I can read, and I don’t think it’s clear that a child born in this country is automatically a U.S. citizen,” said Homan.

The Trump administration previously tried to limit birthright citizenship, ending it for anyone not born with at least one parent who is a citizen or legal permanent resident.

But the order was blocked by a federal judge and is making its way through the legal system.