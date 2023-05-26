Tucumcari residents clean up after severe storm

TUCUMCARI, N.M. – Instead of getting ready for the holiday weekend, Tucumcari businesses were spending Friday morning mopping up the storm damage.

From the outside, the streets only had some puddles and mud left behind. But on Friday night, a lot of people had no power for a few hours after damaging hail, wind and rain.

The “Ministry of Hope” is a local charity with volunteers who work for free – donating food, clothes and other items to anyone who needs it. They spent their day cleaning up two inches of water they say flooded their store.

“We started mopping and sweeping all the clothes, and the bottom ones gotta get washed, or I don’t know what they’re gonna do with them,” said Drury Kinkaide, a volunteer. “It’s not the first time we’ve been flooded.”

Volunteers are preparing for another round Friday night with sandbags. KOB 4 crews saw a few other residents in the area doing the same thing.