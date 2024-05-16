Two 18-year-old suspects arrested for murders in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities have arrested two 18-year-olds for separate murders that occurred within the last year in Albuquerque.

New Mexico State Police on Tuesday arrested Juanito Montoya for the December murder of Adrian Vallejos in southwest Albuquerque. Then, Albuquerque police on Wednesday arrested Angelo Andrade for the murder of Jeremiah Houston downtown last month.

A New Mexico State Police officer on Tuesday pulled over Montoya for speeding on U.S. 285, near mile marker 105, near Roswell. They found he had an active warrant for murder and multiple other charges in Albuquerque.

Montoya faces charges of murder, conspiracy, robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence related to the murder of Adrian Vallejos back in December.

According to APD, the shooting happened near Gibson and Snow Vista Boulevard in the southwest part of town. When officers arrived, they found Vallejos with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators say people were trying to break into Vallejos’ car. Vallejos realized what was happening and armed himself before going outside with his girlfriend to confront them. As he did, they shot Vallejos and took off in a white sedan.

Officers found a firearm near the scene. A review of ShotSpotter data, surveillance video and photos, and social media conversations linked Montoya to the murder, prompting police to issue the warrant last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, police tracked down Andrade through surveillance video, executing a search warrant they obtained of a truck at the scene and a review of social media and phone data. They obtained a warrant for Andrade’s arrest April 24 for the murder of Houston. They tracked Andrade to a home in the South Valley, where he was arrested Wednesday.

Andrade faces charges of murder (depraved mind), felony murder with a firearm enhancement and tampering with evidence. He is now at MDC.