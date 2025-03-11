Two weeks left of legislative session, lawmakers divided on juvenile crime reform

We are now down to two weeks left in this legislative session to address any issues in our state.

State lawmakers did already pass a public safety package and behavioral health reform plan, and there are plenty of other bills nearing the finish line. But it seems the juvenile justice reform conversation is essentially over.

It’s clear Democrats and Republicans have very different ideas on how to tackle juvenile crime, extremely different ideas.

Folks knew teen crime was going to be a major talking point during this session. Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman says it’s the number one issue in the metro right now.

While Republican lawmakers eagerly carried a bill to increase the consequences of those suspects, Democratic lawmakers are moving forward with a different plan focused on rehabilitation

“This is actually looking to intervene in youth who are going down the wrong path before they get to the point where they’re involved in a shooting or carjacking,” said state Rep. Liz Thomson.

There are a lot of ways to address juvenile crime in New Mexico, and Democratic lawmakers made it clear this year that they do not support locking up children for longer periods of time.

“The solution that you’re providing here, without the data, is to just incarcerate them past adulthood, and that’s that’s my concern,” said state Rep. Andrea Romero.

It’s the main reason Democrats killed a Republican-backed bill to expand the list of crimes where juveniles can be charged as adults.

A bill based on Bregman’s suggestions and one with general support from the governor.

“We keep kicking this crime problem down the road, and we’re not doing anything about what New Mexicans want us to do,” said state Rep. Andrea Reeb.

Democratic lawmakers did do something though, approving a bill to expand treatment resources and intervention programs for at-risk youth as well as foster kids and juvenile crime suspects getting out of the system.

“The purpose of this bill is to catch kids before they get to be serious youthful, juvenile offenders. And by getting them treatment, by getting them education, by getting them stable housing, whatever it is that they need, then we will set them on the right path to join society,” Thomson said.

The proposal also calls for a new pilot program to provide up to $2,000 in housing assistance for well-behaved juvenile suspects after they’re released.

“I don’t consider it a reward to get the services that you need to get your life in order,” said Thomson.

“I disagree, as a matter of fact, Madam Speaker, and gentlelady, I think we should rename this provision the homicide scholarship,” said state Rep. Rob Montoya.

Republican lawmakers fiercely debated the bill and unsuccessfully tried adding in those extra crimes where juveniles can be charged as adults, arguing some violent teen suspects need time behind bars.

“Sometimes the only way that they make their lives better is by being incarcerated because we’re holding them accountable for the decisions that they’ve made,” said state Rep. Nicole Chavez.

The House ultimately approved the resources bill without those proposed changes, sending it over to the Senate.

KOB 4 asked Speaker of the House Javier Martinez about growing concerns lawmakers are not getting tough on juvenile crime this year.

“Let me just remind New Mexicans, DA’s have the ability to charge most of these crimes as adult crimes, as serious youthful offenders. The burden of proof might be a little higher, but it’s within their power to do that now, right? And so for youth that commit those very serious crimes, they can still be held to account under the current system. What we’re building in this house, and that we’ve sent to the Senate, allows for those young people to become rehabilitated, to ensure that our communities are safe,” said Martinez.

House Republican leaders say they’re going to try to get a version of their bill, Bregman’s bill, moving on the Senate side. But without some key Democrats on board, it seems this is the end of the juvenile justice reform conversation this year.