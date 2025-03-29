U.S. Army ground troops deployed near Sunland Park in New Mexico

We are seeing U.S. military personnel deployed along the border in New Mexico.

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. – U.S. military personnel were deployed along the border in New Mexico.

Several days ago, KOB 4 showed you a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade arriving at Fort Bliss.

On Friday, we saw an Army Stryker vehicle in Sunland Park overlooking the border. Ground troops were also spotted surveying the desert near Ciudad Juárez.

The Army, under the direction of the U.S. Northern Command, says this Joint Task Force-Southern Border aims at sealing the border and repelling illegal activity.