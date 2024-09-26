Unclaimed and indigent Bernalillo County residents laid to rest

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County held a public burial ceremony Thursday morning to honor 222 unclaimed and indigent residents.

The service was the 12th annual formal burial that the county has held for residents left indigent and unclaimed.

“Today’s ceremony provided a peaceful and caring farewell for these residents who are not forgotten,” said Lisa Sedillo White, the deputy county manager for general services. “We are heartened to stand in as their families, showing that we care, that each of them mattered.”

The ceremony featured music and messages, bidding them farewell in a proper and dignified way.

Bernalillo County stores the cremains of its indigent and unclaimed residents for up to two years. During this time, county staff work to contact their families and return the cremains to them.

When the county is unsuccessful, they provide cremation and burial. They say the ceremonial service is a special addition that the county provides, separate from the disposition requirements under New Mexico state statute.