University Boulevard to reopen ahead of Red Hot Chili Peppers concert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The main road to Isleta Amphitheater will reopen before the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert Friday.

University Boulevard will reopen at 2:30 p.m. It has been closed since May 28 while authorities investigated an F-35 crash in the area.

University is the main road to the amphitheater and Mesa del Sol neighborhood. For the Brooks and Dunn concert, Bobby Foster Road was the only way into the venue.

Officials at Isleta Amphitheater advised that would be the case for RHCP until the city announced the reopening.

The parking lot will open at 2:30 p.m., instead of noon, but officials say any fans who planned to arrive early will still get accommodated. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for the pre-show party. The first 2,000 fans at the pre-party will get a free ticket to select upcoming shows.

