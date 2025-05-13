UNM Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House | Healthy Living with UNM Health

At the UNM Children's Hospital, key partnerships provide care for New Mexico's youngest patients and their families.

Every day, a family in our state learns that their child will have to be hospitalized for all kinds of reasons. For example, car crashes, cancer treatments, pre-mature births.

When that happens, the hospital provides wrap-around services for the entire family.

In this week’s Healthy Living segment, UNM Health explains how the Ronald McDonald House is available to New Mexicans in some of their most desperate times of need.

