UNM, NMSU graduation ceremonies will go on as planned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There have been some questions about whether college graduations in New Mexico would continue as planned because of recent protests at UNM and NMSU. But a UNM official says the university wants to make sure this semester’s graduates get the celebration they deserve.

“We finally did it, this is so exciting, we’ve done it together,” said Annolee Thompson, a new UNM grad.

Thompson ended her high school career in 2020 – without a graduation ceremony. That’s why UNM’s commencement ceremony this weekend is an even bigger celebration for her and her family.

UNM spokeswoman Cinnamon Blair says UNM expects a normal graduation with no disruptions, adding that security will be the same as at any Lobo game.

We will have our clear bag policy, which most people are familiar with,” Blair said. “If you’ve been to a basketball game, we’ll have metal detectors, no signs, no poles, no noisemakers, things like that. So really, the standard protocols.”

UNM’s Spring Commencement ceremony begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at The Pit, so officials recommend getting there pretty early to avoid any traffic jams.

NMSU’s undergraduate graduation is at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, depending on the college.

