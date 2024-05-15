UNM officials ask protesters to leave duck pond by 5 p.m.

UNM officials have asked pro-Palestinian protesters to leave the duck pond by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

An email from UNM President Garnett S. Stokes was sent out to all Lobos Tuesday afternoon saying that the university supports peaceful protests, but the encampment at the duck pond is violating several school policies.

Stokes outlined the following safety concerns:

To date, we have been tolerant of several significant policy violations at the UNM Duck Pond. While we recognize and respect the right to protest and the expression of diverse viewpoints, the encampment at the Duck Pond has posed several critical concerns, including:

