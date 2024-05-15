UNM officials ask protesters to leave duck pond by 5 p.m.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNM officials have asked pro-Palestinian protesters to leave the duck pond by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
An email from UNM President Garnett S. Stokes was sent out to all Lobos Tuesday afternoon saying that the university supports peaceful protests, but the encampment at the duck pond is violating several school policies.
Stokes outlined the following safety concerns:
To date, we have been tolerant of several significant policy violations at the UNM Duck Pond. While we recognize and respect the right to protest and the expression of diverse viewpoints, the encampment at the Duck Pond has posed several critical concerns, including:
- Restricting access to this public space for others who wish to use it.
- Disrupting and harassing UNM employees who are committed to maintaining our campus.
- Creating safety concerns through the erection of unsafe structures (e.g., wires, posts, and pallets), engaging in illegal activities (e.g., indecent exposure, harassment, and battery) reports of theft (multiple reports via UNM EthicsPoint, reports to UNMPD, Instagram Posts), public urination and defecation, and use of drugs and alcohol.
- Associated campus vandalism, including spray-painted graffiti.
- Increasing violations of UNM policies:
a. Regents Policy 2.1: Free Expression and Advocacy
- Regents Policy 2.6: Drug Free Environment
- Regents Policy 2.8: Visitors to the University
- Regents Policy 4.2: Student Code of Conduct
- Regents Policy 7.9: Property Management
- UAP Policy 2140: Use and Possession of Alcohol on University Property
- UAP Policy 2220: Freedom of Expression and Dissent
- UAP Policy 2240: Respectful Campus
- UAP Policy 2270: Camping
- UNM Pathfinder: Student Code of Conduct
- UNM Pathfinder: Visitor Code of Conduct
