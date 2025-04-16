UNM regents under pressure to end affirmative action

An executive order from President Trump is impacting affirmative action policies at UNM. The board of regents approved revised policies on discrimination, recruitment and hiring.

Across the country, universities are under pressure to end affirmative action, and DEI programs or lose funding. The deadline set by the president is April 21.

UNM’S Board of Regents met Tuesday afternoon. One big item on the agenda was changes to the universities affirmative action policies related to hiring, anti-discrimination and anti-harassment.

The polices were revised to remove references to affirmative action, and otherwise equal candidates receiving additional weight under the university under-utilization policy.

Several students have expressed concerns about the changes, including during public comment Tuesday:

“The new policy not only removes the terms racial and ethic minorities, but also women disabled people and veterans. If we do not explicitly mention that we as a university are not committed to increasing access to these groups, then it’s not going to happen. Why do you think we needed an affirmative action policy in the first place?”

Regents say the changes are being made to keep the university in line with federal requirements.

“In order to be compliant with federal law, I think we have to do something, and do it right away.”

Those requirements specifically come from President Trump’s executive order “ending illegal discrimination and restoring merit-based opportunity.” That order also eliminated a previous order from President Lyndon B. Johnson which required government agencies and contractors to have established affirmative action policies.

Regents say the changes do not impact UNM’s commitments to diversity and equality.

“We still have equal employment opportunity that does not get touched. Educational, equal educational opportunity did not get touched.”

Regent Victor Reyes presented an amendment to the revised policies Tuesday. The amendment would require UNM to provide demographic statistics to the board, among other things.

The board rejected that amendment, saying more time was needed to review it and get input. They asked Reyes to bring it back to their next meeting.