UNM students react to pro-Palestinian protest 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s been almost 24-hours since a pro-Palestinian protest on UNM’s campus devolved into chaos.

KOB 4 first showed you the moments protestors flooded the Student Union Building Monday night.

Initially, things appeared peaceful, but then the group set up tents and barricaded themselves inside the building.

UNM police gave them a 30-minute warning, saying if they didn’t leave in that time frame, they would be removed and charged with criminal trespassing.

That’s exactly what happened when New Mexico State Police went inside the SUB in full riot gear. Ultimately, they arrested 16 people.

Almost all of the students we talked with Tuesday say they support peaceful protests calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, but they believe Monday night was a step too far.

“As students, we have the right to protest, but I don’t think that the way it went down was the right way,” said Chelsea Meyer, a UNM student.

No matter where you stand on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, many UNM students say scenes like this are just unacceptable.

“Obviously, do what you think is right. But like, destroying and public property, and just like vandalizing and stuff, that’s, it’s against the law,” said Janell Thompson, another UNM student.

A group of New Mexico State Police officers dressed in riot gear arrived to help remove protestors, leading to the chaotic scene.

Some students believe that show of force was a step too far, but for others:

“I think if you lock yourself in the SUB, and you refuse to leave, when you’re being told so by the people who own the property, and they have to call in the police to get you to leave, like, yeah,” said Justin Spitz, a UNM student.

The group of protestors – which included many people not affiliated with UNM — demanded the university cut its financial ties with Israel.

University leaders say barricading doors and vandalizing property is not the way to get that message across.

“UNM has a long history of activism, and the university very much supports people’s rights to express themselves and to protest. But not when it starts to veer into criminal activities and or violation of our policies, and those policies are all there to keep the entire campus and the community safe,” said UNM Spokesperson Cinnamon Blair.

Some students suggested incidents like this actually hurt the protestors’ calls for peace.

“I see the peaceful protests, just like, OK, they’re standing for something. And then I see stuff going on like this, and I’m like, OK, I’m gonna stay away from that. I’m not even gonna get involved. I don’t even want to know what’s going on,” said Bryanda Leon, a UNM student.

The university closed the union Tuesday for cleanup. With finals week coming up, many students say they’re suffering the consequences.

“I just feel bad for all these people who are just trying to do their daily stuff,” said Jackson Krawchec, a UNM student.

University leaders revealed early Tuesday night that the Student Union Building will reopen Monday morning.

As for the students who were arrested, several were released from jail Tuesday.