UNM welcomes new head men’s basketball coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – UNM men’s basketball head coach, Eric Olen, and his family were welcomed officially to the Lobo Nation Tuesday afternoon.

They landed in the metro Monday night, and Olen says he’s hit the ground running ever since.

Olen has already checked out The Pit and says it gave him chills. He says it solidified what he knew about Lobo basketball, that to him this is a special job with one of the best home arenas in the country.

“I mean, it’s been amazing. We’re working, we’re getting close to 24 hours here,” said Olen.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for Eric Olen, the 23rd UNM men’s basketball head coach. He and his family touched down in the metro Monday to a warm welcome from Lobo fans.

This all comes a week since the news broke Richard Pitino was leaving to Xavier. UNM Athletics Director Fernando Lovo says they hoped Pitino would stay but knew that the Big East job was a big dream for Pitino.

“Just so appreciative of him, and hell of a coach. Just a great person, great family, and I know he’s going to do great at Xavier,” said Lovo.

Lovo has equal praise for the new man now donning the cherry red blazer.

“He’s a proven winner, and a program builder,” Lovo said.

Olen is coming off 20 years of building up the UC San Diego program, the winningest coach in the school’s history. He says this job was a no-brainer to accept.

“This is a special place in terms of college basketball. It’s arguably the best home environment in all of college basketball,” said Olen.

Olen has a five year $6.5 million contract, with his first year starting at $1.2 million, what Pitino was making before he left. There’s also bonuses for conference and national tournament appearances.

With the transfer portal and the NIL shifting the landscape of college sports, Lovo says it’s a challenge he’s ready for.

“We’re never going to necessarily be at the level at some of these Power Four, but that’s OK, you know. We don’t have to have what they have, we just need to have what we have right now and continue to grow it,” Lovo said.

As for Olen, everyone had to know, red or green?

“I’m fired up to try it. I would say prior to the taste test, I’m leaning green, but I’ve heard good things about Christmas,” said Olen.

We know there are some key players who have left, like Donovan Dent, he went to UCLA. Tru Washington is still in the portal.

Olen says he wants to reach out to see if he can get him to stay, but he’s also focused on recruiting. He did a lot of program building in UC San Diego and says he wants to do the same here.