UNMH under fire for stalled negotiations with union

For months, members of the United Health Professionals of New Mexico union have been trying to get UNMH to the negotiating table.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — For months, members of the United Health Professionals of New Mexico union have been trying to get UNMH to the negotiating table.

“The state labor board issued two orders and they told the hospital, ‘Bargain immediately on all terms and conditions of employment,’ and they just refused,” said Shane Youtz, an attorney representing the union. “They filed an emergency motion with the district court to stay the bargaining order. The district court judge said no, you must bargain, and they simply just won’t bargain.”

Youtz represents the workers at Sandoval Regional Medical Center. He says a lengthy legal process has yet to yield any real results.

“At the heart of that dispute, is patient care,” Youtz said. “The whole reason that the workers at that hospital organized is because patient care is not going well there because they don’t have enough staff.”

Youtz says things got worse when a union member testified to the labor board earlier this week. The radiology tech was called in by the chief operating officer of the hospital.

“He testified the day before and he knew why he was being called in,” Youtz said. “They ignored his concerns, they told him it wasn’t anything to worry about, and he is afraid he is going to lose his job. People there at the hospital who put their head up and speak out for the patients get their head chopped off more often than not.”

KOB 4 reached out to hospital leadership about retaliation complaints and claims they won’t negotiate with the union. In a statement, spokesperson Nicole San Roman said:

“Patient safety is our highest priority, as is our employees’ well-being. It is our policy not to comment on any employee’s confidential personnel information as well as any pending legal matters.”

Youtz says if the hospital does not comply with the district court’s order, they will look into contempt sanctions against the organization that provides health care for New Mexicans.